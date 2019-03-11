Rodrigo Duterte and Mahathir Mohamad

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte and Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Philippine News Agency.

Duterte Warns Women Against ‘Stupid’ Priests With ‘God-Given’ Penises

By TN / March 11, 2019

The Filipino president regularly ends up in the media spotlight over his controversial remarks regarding women, rape, Catholic clergy, drug users, and producers. In one of his latest remarks he alleged that rape will continue to exist as a crime as long as beautiful women exist on Earth.

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte advised women against approaching priests in church warning that they can’t resist the call of basic human nature during a speech on 8 March. Duterte alleged that once a priest smells the “scent of [woman’s] body” and corners her in the church, he will inevitably “court” this woman “because he is a man”.

“God gave him a penis. What will they do with that? Will they slap it against the door every morning?” the president said.

