Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany since 2005
Thai PM Meets His German Counterpart

By TN / November 29, 2018

GERMANY, Nov 29 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha met his German counterpart and German private sector during his first visit to Germany.

During his visit on Nov 27-29, Gen Prayut met German Chancellor Angela Merkel to underscore sustainable development partnership at the bilateral level particularly in vocational education and green technology.

