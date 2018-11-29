Thai PM Meets His German Counterpart





GERMANY, Nov 29 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha met his German counterpart and German private sector during his first visit to Germany.

During his visit on Nov 27-29, Gen Prayut met German Chancellor Angela Merkel to underscore sustainable development partnership at the bilateral level particularly in vocational education and green technology.

TNA

