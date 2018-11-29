Woman Barricades Herself in Bank in France, Threatens to Blow it Up





On the morning of November 29th a woman barricaded herself inside the premises of the LCL bank in the south of France, threatening to blow up the financial institution, the newspaper Figaro reported.

According to reports, security forces have been summoned to the scene of the incident in the commune of Ales, the Gard prefecture.

‘A significant security perimeter had been set by 10.00 local time (9.00 GMT), bank employees were evacuated, psychologists are engaged in working with them’, the newspaper said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

