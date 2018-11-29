Underwater rail travel between UAE and India could be a thing soon





PanARMENIAN.Net – The UAE is a land of innovations and setting benchmark in the world. After Hyperloop and driverless flying cars, now there is another futuristic but fanciful mode of transport for residents to look forward to – an underwater rail network, Khaleej Times reports.

In near future, residents might be able to travel from Fujairah to Indian city of Mumbai by undersea rail network. Apart from transit of passengers, there will be exchange of goods in the form of freshwater flowing from India to the UAE and oil being exported back through pipeline, National Advisor Bureau Limited managing director and chief consultant Abdulla Alshehhi said during the UAE-India Conclave in Abu Dhabi.

Alshehhi is the founder of National Advisor Bureau Limited – a consultancy firm based in Masdar, the breeding ground for start-ups.

