Police bust gang offering schoolgirls for sex

PHATTHALUNG: A tomboy has been arrested for allegedly procuring a schoolgirl to work in the sex trade after delivering the 14-year-old to a customer at a motel in Muang district.
The police stakeout was part of an investigation into the operations of organised gangs in the province providing customers with under-age girls for sex.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST
