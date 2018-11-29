Thai schoolgirls coming back from school by boat
South

Police bust gang offering schoolgirls for sex

By TN / November 29, 2018

PHATTHALUNG: A tomboy has been arrested for allegedly procuring a schoolgirl to work in the sex trade after delivering the 14-year-old to a customer at a motel in Muang district.

The police stakeout was part of an investigation into the operations of organised gangs in the province providing customers with under-age girls for sex.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close