159 underage drinkers found in Udon Thani pub raid

By TN / November 29, 2018

Udon Thani provincial administration officials and Army troops raided a pub in Muang district early on Thursday and found 159 underage drinkers inside.

The raid against the Night Bar on the Thaharn Road in Tambon Mak Khaeng in Muang district was led by Udon Thani governor Pramote Thanyapuet at 1.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

