Touring ‘family’ arrested with B35m worth of meth pills

By TN / November 29, 2018

NARATHIWAT: Seven people posing as a family on tour were arrested near the border in Sungai Kolok district after methamphetamine valued at over 35 million baht was found hidden inside the van they had travelled in from the Central Plains.

The six men and one woman were found to have 710,000 speed pills, worth about 35.5 million baht, in their possesssion.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

