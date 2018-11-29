Girls at Walking Street
Pattaya

Chinese tourist injured in Pattaya bar brawl

By TN / November 29, 2018

A Chinese tourist was injured when he and his friends fought with security staff who tried to make him apologise to a bar girl in Pattaya early on Thursday.

Police had stopped the brawl at the Taboo Club on Pattaya Walking Street in South Pattaya at 2am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close