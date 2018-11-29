Chinese tourist injured in Pattaya bar brawl

A Chinese tourist was injured when he and his friends fought with security staff who tried to make him apologise to a bar girl in Pattaya early on Thursday.
Police had stopped the brawl at the Taboo Club on Pattaya Walking Street in South Pattaya at 2am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
