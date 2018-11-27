The popular Walking Street in Pattaya
Pattaya

Foreign Tourist attacks motorbike drivers in fit of rage near Walking Street

By TN / November 27, 2018

Pattaya – A foreign tourist, who is believed to be from the UK, was arrested last evening around Midnight when he attacked a motorbike driver after the driver refused to give the intoxicated and angry man a ride.

According to multiple witnesses, the man, who has not been named to the press, stormed out of a Mcdonalds restaurant in a foul mood, kicking the door and screaming at staff. The man, who is of a large and intimidating stature, went to the motorbike stand in front of the restaurant. He demanded a ride, screaming at the drivers. Restaurant employees we spoke with stated that the man was in a foul mood at the restaurant, berating and hassling staff and other customers and was asked to leave.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close