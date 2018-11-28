Suvarnabhumi mall expected in August





SET-listed Central Pattana (CPN) plans to open its Central Village, the country’s first international luxury outlet, at Suvarnabhumi airport next August to cash in on the global trend of airport-led urban development.

“We have noticed the trend of the airport city or ‘aerotropolis’ around the world, where areas near airports have been supplemented with shopping venues, hotels, outlet malls, restaurants, entertainment and offices,” said Wallaya Chirathivat, deputy chief executive of CPN.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



