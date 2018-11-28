Korat woman rescued after night spent with her head stuck in home gate





A woman was rescued early on Tuesday about nine hours after her head became stuck between iron bars in the gate of her Nakhon Ratchasima home.

Her Khong district neighbours spotted Aree Peklang, 48, in a sitting position with her head stuck in the gate at 4.45am and called Khong Hospital’s emergency unit to send help.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

