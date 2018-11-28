Thai villa near Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province
Isan

Korat woman rescued after night spent with her head stuck in home gate

By TN / November 28, 2018

A woman was rescued early on Tuesday about nine hours after her head became stuck between iron bars in the gate of her Nakhon Ratchasima home.

Her Khong district neighbours spotted Aree Peklang, 48, in a sitting position with her head stuck in the gate at 4.45am and called Khong Hospital’s emergency unit to send help.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close