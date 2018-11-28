Farmer Who Bought Smiling Buffalo Charged With Fraud, Money Laundering





BANGKOK — A farmer who crowdfunded the purchase of a buffalo he had bonded with was charged Tuesday afternoon with fraud, money laundering and violating the Computer Crime Act.

After surrendering the buffalo to the police this morning, Surat Phaeoket was charged with serious crimes punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a 200,000 baht fine, one day after the official he bought the animal from accused him of defrauding donors with misleading statements.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

