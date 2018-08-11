Former Swiss driving instructor arrested in Sattahip





A former Swiss driving instructor wanted for extradition on charges of defrauding car-insurance companies of the equivalent of 20 million baht has been caught in Chon Buri.

Crime suppression police arrested C. Z., 68, at an apartment in AD Bang Saray Lake and Resort in Sattahip late Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

