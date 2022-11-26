Government Unveils Urgent Narcotics Action Plan









BANGKOK (NNT) – Tackling narcotics is considered a national agenda, with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier this week unveiling the government’s urgent phase action plan for addressing the issue.

The unveiling saw the attendance of representatives from various Thai and foreign agencies, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Foreign Anti-Narcotics and Crime Community of Thailand (FANC).

On this occasion, the prime minister witnessed the presentation of monetary awards for officials involved in asset seizures in major drug cases in 2022. About 8 million baht was awarded to officials who worked on four cases, equivalent to a 30% cut from the value of assets seized in the cases.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





