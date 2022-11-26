November 26, 2022

Government Unveils Urgent Narcotics Action Plan

34 mins ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Royal Thai Police Toyota car. Photo: PA.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Tackling narcotics is considered a national agenda, with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier this week unveiling the government’s urgent phase action plan for addressing the issue.

The unveiling saw the attendance of representatives from various Thai and foreign agencies, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Foreign Anti-Narcotics and Crime Community of Thailand (FANC).

On this occasion, the prime minister witnessed the presentation of monetary awards for officials involved in asset seizures in major drug cases in 2022. About 8 million baht was awarded to officials who worked on four cases, equivalent to a 30% cut from the value of assets seized in the cases.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



