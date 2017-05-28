Prayut accused of attempt to retain power

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has come under heavy attack for asking “leading questions” that are seen as an attempt to gather public support for the regime to stay on in power.

He came up with the questions following a blast at Phramongkutklao Hospital last Monday that left 25 people injured.

Gen Prayut earlier said that next year’s general election could be delayed if law and order continues to be disrupted by bomb attacks and other threats to peace.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS