Prison inmates in Thailand can watch World Cup matches, but only up to 9pm

Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District. Photo: Department of Corrections / Phuket office.









Thai inmates may watch World Cup 2022 football matches up to 9pm, but without gambling or quarrelling, according to Aryut Sinthoppan, director-general of the Corrections Department.

He said that the privilege will, however, depend on whether their prisons have televisions.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





