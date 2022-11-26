November 26, 2022

Prison inmates in Thailand can watch World Cup matches, but only up to 9pm

Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District

Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District. Photo: Department of Corrections / Phuket office.




Thai inmates may watch World Cup 2022 football matches up to 9pm, but without gambling or quarrelling, according to Aryut Sinthoppan, director-general of the Corrections Department.

He said that the privilege will, however, depend on whether their prisons have televisions.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



