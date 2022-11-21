November 21, 2022

Digital TV operators cry foul over ‘unfair’ World Cup broadcast rights allocation

Digital television operators submitted a petition to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) today (Monday), demanding equal World Cup 2022 broadcast rights for all terrestrial transmission platforms, including digital terrestrial television broadcast.

The petition, from the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (Thailand), follows complaints from many soccer fans, who voiced their frustrations via Facebook and Twitter, that they could not watch the soccer match last night on their IPTV, internet, mobile or OTT platforms.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



