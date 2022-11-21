Digital TV operators cry foul over ‘unfair’ World Cup broadcast rights allocation
Digital television operators submitted a petition to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) today (Monday), demanding equal World Cup 2022 broadcast rights for all terrestrial transmission platforms, including digital terrestrial television broadcast.
The petition, from the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (Thailand), follows complaints from many soccer fans, who voiced their frustrations via Facebook and Twitter, that they could not watch the soccer match last night on their IPTV, internet, mobile or OTT platforms.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.