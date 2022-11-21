November 21, 2022

Three mild tremors felt in Mae Hong Son Monday, no reports of damage

A forest fire in Mae Hong Son province.

A forest fire along road 108 between Mae Sariang and Khun Yuam, in Mae Hong Son province. Photo: Takeaway.




Three mild earthquakes, measured at 1.9, 2.3 and 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, were reported in Thailand’snorthern province of Mae Hong Son this morning (Monday). There were no reports of damage.

The Earthquake Observation division of the Meteorological Department said that the first tremor, of 3.8 magnitude, was recorded at 7.40am at a depth of about seven kilometres in Huai Pha sub-district of Mueang district. Two milder earthquakes, of 1.9 and 2.3 magnitude respectively, were recorded at 4.42am at a depth of about one kilometre and at 5.28am at the depth of two kilometres.

