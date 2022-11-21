Three mild tremors felt in Mae Hong Son Monday, no reports of damage









Three mild earthquakes, measured at 1.9, 2.3 and 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, were reported in Thailand’snorthern province of Mae Hong Son this morning (Monday). There were no reports of damage.

The Earthquake Observation division of the Meteorological Department said that the first tremor, of 3.8 magnitude, was recorded at 7.40am at a depth of about seven kilometres in Huai Pha sub-district of Mueang district. Two milder earthquakes, of 1.9 and 2.3 magnitude respectively, were recorded at 4.42am at a depth of about one kilometre and at 5.28am at the depth of two kilometres.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

