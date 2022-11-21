November 21, 2022

Tour bus overturns in Phetchabun, 1 killed, 46 injured

Road through Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province

Highway 12 through Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province. Photo: Hdamm.




PHETCHABUN: A double-decker tour bus overturned on Highway 12 in Nam Nao district on Sunday, killing the driver and injuring all 46 passengers.

The accident occurred about 3.30pm between kilometre markers 418-419 on Highway 12 (Lom Sak-Chumphae) in the Nam Nao National Park.

Bangkok Post

Sunthorn Kongvarakhom
BANGKOK POST



