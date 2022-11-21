Tour bus overturns in Phetchabun, 1 killed, 46 injured









PHETCHABUN: A double-decker tour bus overturned on Highway 12 in Nam Nao district on Sunday, killing the driver and injuring all 46 passengers.

The accident occurred about 3.30pm between kilometre markers 418-419 on Highway 12 (Lom Sak-Chumphae) in the Nam Nao National Park.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sunthorn Kongvarakhom

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





