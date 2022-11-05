November 5, 2022

One killed, 7 hurt in Buri Ram bus accident

10 hours ago TN
Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram

A road crossing Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram. Photo: Platongtoete. CC BY 3.0.




BURI RAM: One passenger was killed and seven others injured when a tour bus taking them to a temple plunged into a roadside ditch after one of its tyres burst in Nong Ki district early Saturday morning.

The incident happened between kilometre markers 90 and 91 on Highway 24 along the Chok Chai-Det Udom route heading to downtown Nong Ki district, said Pol Capt Thongsuk Prongthalae, deputy investigation chief at the Nong Ki police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa
BANGKOK POST



One killed, 7 hurt in Buri Ram bus accident

