Heavy rain warning for Phuket and Andaman provinces









A heavy rain and flash flood warning for the Phuket and Andaman provinces is in place from today (November 4th) to November 6th, 2022.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued the weather warning. The announcement states that during November 4th to November 6th a northeast monsoon is covering the southern part of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





