November 5, 2022

Heavy rain warning for Phuket and Andaman provinces

10 hours ago TN
Rain at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Rain at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Glasscannon / Pexels.




A heavy rain and flash flood warning for the Phuket and Andaman provinces is in place from today (November 4th) to November 6th, 2022.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued the weather warning. The announcement states that during November 4th to November 6th a northeast monsoon is covering the southern part of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Big motorbikes on the road in Thailand

Two Russians, one Thai dead after three vehicle crash in Rawai, Phuket

2 days ago TN
Tuk tuks in Ban Karon, Phuket, Thailand

Singaporean motorbike rider dies after crashing into truck in Kamala, Phuket

2 days ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Suspect says he stabbed and killed the wrong person by accident near Phuket shopping mall

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram

One killed, 7 hurt in Buri Ram bus accident

10 hours ago TN
Rain at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Heavy rain warning for Phuket and Andaman provinces

10 hours ago TN
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Pattaya police and immigration tighten surveillance on foreigners on overstay

12 hours ago TN
The Administrative Court of Thailand

Administrative Court Asked to Block Foreigners from Acquiring Land

13 hours ago TN
KanAir Lines aircraft at U-Tapao Airport

Cabinet Greenlights U-Tapao Expansion

13 hours ago TN