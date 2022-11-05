November 5, 2022

Pattaya police and immigration tighten surveillance on foreigners on overstay

12 hours ago TN
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Entertainment venue in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.




Pattaya law enforcement and immigration have increased patrols on foreigners who may have overstayed in the city and are up to no good, following recent cases of nightclub busts involving foreigners on overstay.

Police and immigration officers inspected several nightclubs and gogos on Pattaya Walking Street in South Pattaya at 10 PM on Friday, November 4th, in search of foreign tourists who might have overstayed their visas.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

KanAir Lines aircraft at U-Tapao Airport

Cabinet Greenlights U-Tapao Expansion

13 hours ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

43 teenagers arrested at two alleged drug parties in Sattahip area

1 day ago TN
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Korean tourists says they were pickpocketed on Pattaya Beach

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram

One killed, 7 hurt in Buri Ram bus accident

10 hours ago TN
Rain at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Heavy rain warning for Phuket and Andaman provinces

10 hours ago TN
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Pattaya police and immigration tighten surveillance on foreigners on overstay

12 hours ago TN
The Administrative Court of Thailand

Administrative Court Asked to Block Foreigners from Acquiring Land

13 hours ago TN
KanAir Lines aircraft at U-Tapao Airport

Cabinet Greenlights U-Tapao Expansion

13 hours ago TN