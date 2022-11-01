November 1, 2022

Abductors of Chinese man in Pattaya may be Chinese nationals who illegally stay on student visas, ‘Big Joke’ says

28 mins ago TN

A 41-year-old Chinese man was held captive in Pattaya and got his finger chopped off allegedly by a ransom gang who demanded 30 million baht, according to Pattaya police.

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier. Photo: WallpaperFlare.




The suspects who abducted a 41-year-old Chinese man for a 30-million baht ransom may be Chinese nationals who illegally stayed in Thailand with student visas, according to Deputy National Police Chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn.

The abductors have been identified by police, according to Big Joke, but have not been revealed to the press. Some of them are Chinese nationals who hide in the kingdom with student visas, and some have overstayed for more than one year.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



