Public van flies across traffic island and crashes into truck in Chonburi, four people killed, six injured









Four people were killed while six women were injured after a public van in which they rode veered off its lane, flew across a traffic island, and collided head-on with a truck on the opposite side of the road in Chonburi.

Mueang police were notified of a fatal traffic accident at 5:30 AM today, November 1st, and rushed to the scene on a bypass inbound to Bangkok in the Nong Khok subdistrict of Mueang district, Chonburi, with medical personnel from Chonburi Hospital and rescuers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

