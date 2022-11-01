November 1, 2022

Public van flies across traffic island and crashes into truck in Chonburi, four people killed, six injured

32 mins ago TN
Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani

Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




Four people were killed while six women were injured after a public van in which they rode veered off its lane, flew across a traffic island, and collided head-on with a truck on the opposite side of the road in Chonburi.

Mueang police were notified of a fatal traffic accident at 5:30 AM today, November 1st, and rushed to the scene on a bypass inbound to Bangkok in the Nong Khok subdistrict of Mueang district, Chonburi, with medical personnel from Chonburi Hospital and rescuers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



