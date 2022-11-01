Instagram bug causes thousands of accounts to be suspended worldwide









WhatsApp failed last week and today it seems that Instagram’s turn has come. Thousands of people have reported that the Meta app has suspended their profiles without any justification.

As reported by affected users on Twitter, today they have received a notification from Instagram in which it said “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022”. Along with the message, the platform warns that they have 30 days to object to the account suspension.

It's me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account 🤨#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J0oWfYYoCT — Priyanshu (@kamina_kalakar) October 31, 2022

It seems that this massive blocking of profiles has no logical reason, since in the notification they do not comment on the reasons nor do users find a justification. This would invite to think that it is a problem of the application that is affecting in different parts of the world.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Instagram’s own official account on Twitter has reported the situation: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

