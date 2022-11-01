November 1, 2022

Elon Musk’s first big move as Twitter owner: he plans to charge for verified accounts

54 mins ago TN
Twitter Logo

Twitter Logo. Image: iamaliuyar / Pixabay.




Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk, has already taken action in terms of new initiatives. After acquiring the social network last Thursday for $44 billion and after meetings with the company’s executives, he has come to “seriously” consider the first measure: charging for verified accounts.

First, Elon Musk fired four top Twitter managers, and now he has turned his attention to the verified accounts he has so often criticized. In previous statements, the South African tycoon said that verifying a Twitter account is “like Kafka having a Magic 8-Ball”, because the process is “elitist” and quite strict.

And is that verified accounts will be held as Elon Musk wants or not. That is, users who want to verify their accounts must subscribe to Twitter Blue, a premium version of the social network that will currently only be available in certain countries.

In addition, if accounts verified before this measure want to continue to have the blue tick next to their name, they must also subscribe or they will lose the verified status within 90 days.

Twitter Blue is a version that is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and costs $4.99 per month. This version offers customizable icons, undo tweets, schedule them or the reader mode for more ease with long threads. The verified icon is now included in the Twitter Blue package for $19.99 per month.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Instagram logo

Instagram bug causes thousands of accounts to be suspended worldwide

41 mins ago TN
dtac logo

Human Rights Commission Worried about True-DTAC Merger

2 weeks ago TN
Apple MacBook

MacBooks may be assembled in Thailand to reduce reliance on China

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Woman biker dies in crash with parked truck in Korat

16 mins ago TN
Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

Flash floods hits Phuket last night causing heavy damage

21 mins ago TN
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Abductors of Chinese man in Pattaya may be Chinese nationals who illegally stay on student visas, ‘Big Joke’ says

28 mins ago TN
Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani

Public van flies across traffic island and crashes into truck in Chonburi, four people killed, six injured

31 mins ago TN
Instagram logo

Instagram bug causes thousands of accounts to be suspended worldwide

41 mins ago TN