Elon Musk’s first big move as Twitter owner: he plans to charge for verified accounts









Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk, has already taken action in terms of new initiatives. After acquiring the social network last Thursday for $44 billion and after meetings with the company’s executives, he has come to “seriously” consider the first measure: charging for verified accounts.

First, Elon Musk fired four top Twitter managers, and now he has turned his attention to the verified accounts he has so often criticized. In previous statements, the South African tycoon said that verifying a Twitter account is “like Kafka having a Magic 8-Ball”, because the process is “elitist” and quite strict.

Are celebrities still celebrities without the blue check, without a twitter account? @elonmusk is a real life Jaffe. #ihearthuckabees pic.twitter.com/vp1VSZhWxp — Salty Sook (@saltysook) November 1, 2022

And is that verified accounts will be held as Elon Musk wants or not. That is, users who want to verify their accounts must subscribe to Twitter Blue, a premium version of the social network that will currently only be available in certain countries.

In addition, if accounts verified before this measure want to continue to have the blue tick next to their name, they must also subscribe or they will lose the verified status within 90 days.

Twitter's problem is that the number of unverified shit-tweeters are more than the verified ones.

Ideally Twitter should find a way to get more verified users (blue tick users) to post – not finding methods to reduce verified users @elonmusk — Phalgun (@phalgungujjar) November 1, 2022

Twitter Blue is a version that is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and costs $4.99 per month. This version offers customizable icons, undo tweets, schedule them or the reader mode for more ease with long threads. The verified icon is now included in the Twitter Blue package for $19.99 per month.

-Thailand News (TN)

