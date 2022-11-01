November 1, 2022

Strict Control Intensified on Speed Pills Precursors

2 hours ago TN
Methamphetamine pills also known as Ya Ba

Methamphetamine pills also known as Ya Ba. Photo: พีรพล อนุตรโสตถิ์ (journalist).




BANGKOK, Oct 31 (TNA) – The justice minister has intensified control on the export of sodium cyanide in a bid to stop the supply of a precursor for the production of illicit drugs, especially speed pills.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said the order was laid down by a meeting on the control of sodium cyanide to tackle narcotic problems. He chaired the meeting.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

People floating krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Crowd Control Measures in Place Ahead of Loy Krathong Festivities

2 hours ago TN
A golf course

Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul is world’s No 1 women’s professional player

2 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Chinese man in custody on human trafficking charges

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Woman biker dies in crash with parked truck in Korat

16 mins ago TN
Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

Flash floods hits Phuket last night causing heavy damage

21 mins ago TN
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Abductors of Chinese man in Pattaya may be Chinese nationals who illegally stay on student visas, ‘Big Joke’ says

29 mins ago TN
Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani

Public van flies across traffic island and crashes into truck in Chonburi, four people killed, six injured

32 mins ago TN
Instagram logo

Instagram bug causes thousands of accounts to be suspended worldwide

41 mins ago TN