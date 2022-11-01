Strict Control Intensified on Speed Pills Precursors









BANGKOK, Oct 31 (TNA) – The justice minister has intensified control on the export of sodium cyanide in a bid to stop the supply of a precursor for the production of illicit drugs, especially speed pills.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said the order was laid down by a meeting on the control of sodium cyanide to tackle narcotic problems. He chaired the meeting.

