Thai Interior Ministry and police force declare war on drugs









BANGKOK (NNT) – In response to the prime minister ordering a sweeping anti-narcotics effort by all agencies, the interior ministry and the police force have declared a war on drugs. The two organizations have set a target for a list of drug users and sellers nationwide to be produced by October’s end. The information will be used to facilitate narcotics suppression and rehabilitation of users.

The interior ministry and the national police held a joint meeting to discuss solving the narcotics problem. Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Sutthipong Juljarern and Royal Thai Police Commissioner Damrongsak Kittipraphat chaired the meeting. Representatives from the Narcotics Control Board, the Ministry of Public Health, and other public agencies were also in attendance. Talks at the meeting involved the prevention, suppression, and rehabilitation aspects of the fight against narcotics.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

