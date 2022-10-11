Putin to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Vladimir Putin in 2017. Photo: The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office. CC BY 4.0.









Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Thailand’s invitation to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok next month, according to a security source.

The source said the Foreign Ministry has already informed security agencies to prepare security arrangements for the Nov 18-19 meeting.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam and Poramet Tangsathaporn

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

