October 12, 2022

Putin to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

7 hours ago TN
Vladimir Putin in 2017

Vladimir Putin in 2017. Photo: The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office. CC BY 4.0.




Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Thailand’s invitation to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok next month, according to a security source.

The source said the Foreign Ministry has already informed security agencies to prepare security arrangements for the Nov 18-19 meeting.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam and Poramet Tangsathaporn
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Leave a Reply

