October 12, 2022

Police seize fake US dollar banknotes worth 34-million baht in Nonthaburi

7 hours ago TN
Banknotes of the United States dollar

Banknotes of the United States dollar. Photo: PublicDomainPictures (Pixabay).




Thai police seized counterfeit US banknotes, with a face value of about 34 million baht, and arrested two suspects in Nonthaburi yesterday (Monday), in a joint operation carried out by police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) and the US secret service attached to the US Embassy in Bangkok.

The fake US dollars had been offered for sale online to anyone. TCSD police contacted the seller to purchase a substantial amount of counterfeit US currency, to be delivered in a rendezvous at a condominium in Muang Thong Thani yesterday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Leave a Reply

