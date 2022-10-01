UK warns of possible Putin military target that could be GPS and communications satellites









The war in Ukraine is actually the scene of a global conflict involving NATO blocs and Russia on different scales. The United Kingdom has warned that Vladimir Putin may go a step further in his attempt to destabilize his enemies.

As reported in the Mirror, British Navy Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has warned that the Russian president has the capability to launch a targeted attack on communication and GPS satellites that could cause chaos in the West.

This military official has highlighted the full range of options Putin could use against the West, from sabotage submarines and nuclear missiles to information warfare.

Officials from the US, the UK, and the EU say that Russia launched a cyber attack on the Viasat satellite communication system shortly before invading Ukraine.https://t.co/PGwfOHA3Kn — Gregg Bridgeman (@LeetHandle) September 12, 2022

“It has capabilities in space. We saw an example of that at the end of last year, when Russia exploded an object in space that created immense debris,” Sir Tony Radakin recalled.

“Russia has nuclear capabilities, Russia has submarine capabilities,” the admiral reminded. “Russia has the ability to disrupt in other areas besides what it is doing in Ukraine, what it is doing in energy and what it is doing in these diplomatic and information battles,” he said.

Last year Moscow tested a missile that flew a satellite nearly 500 km above the earth. An attack on GPS systems could disrupt satellite navigation systems, which could cause problems for both civilians and security forces. Putin might be tempted to attack satellites because it would prevent a direct attack on another country’s territory.

-Thailand News (TN)

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





