August 8, 2020

Private sector seeks prolonged COVID-19 aid measures until year’s end

Traffic in Central Bangkok

Traffic in Central Bangkok. Photo: Topby Parinya / Pixabay.


BANGKOK(NNT) – The private sector is anticipating prolonged and concerning consequences from COVID-19, asking the government to continue offering aid measures for business owners and employees until the end of year.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has released its latest economic forecast that the Thai economy will remain vulnerable, despite smaller shrinkage reported in June comparing to earlier months.

