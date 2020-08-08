August 8, 2020

Police officer who gave conflicting accounts of Ferrari speed claims he miscalculated

Red Ferrari rim and brakes

Red Ferrari tire and brakes. Photo: Max Pixel.


The police forensic expert who gave conflicting statements about the speed of the Ferrari, driven by Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya and which was involved in the controversial hit-and-run case, has claimed that he was confused by the speed calculations and has reverted to his original statement.

A well-informed source said that Pol Col Thanasit Taengjan, a scientist attached the Office of Police Forensic Science, told the police panel investigating the handing of the case, that Vorayuth drove the super car at 177kph, as he originally stated, instead of 79.23kph claimed in a subsequent statement given in 2016.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

