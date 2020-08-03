August 3, 2020

Autopsy confirms death of key witness in Red Bull heir’s case was accidental

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province. Photo:Chainwit.


A second autopsy, conducted on the body of Julachart Mardthong, a key defence witness in Red Bull heir’s hit-and-run case, has confirmed a police report that he died in an accident and that there was no foul play.

The finding was disclosed at a news conference this afternoon (Monday) by Pol Lt-Gen Prachuab Wongsook, commissioner of 5th Region Provincial Police, Dr. Bannakit Lojanaphiwat, Dean of the Medical Science Faculty at Chiangmai University and Associate Professor Dr. Kanda Mekjaidee, Chief of the Forensic Science Department at the same university.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

