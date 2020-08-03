Greater Manila Region Returns to Lockdown as COVID-19 Surges





Millions of people in Manila and nearby cities will see their movements restricted again, starting Tuesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered that the Philippine capital region be placed back under a COVID-19 lockdown as the number of confirmed cases surged past 100,000 over the weekend.

Duterte gave the order late Sunday after an emergency meeting, which focused on a warning from the Philippine College of Physicians during the weekend that the “health care system has been overwhelmed” and a timeout was necessary to make adjustments.

Metro Manila as well as highly populated areas in nearby Laguna, Bulacan, Rizal and Cavite provinces were to be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) through Aug. 18, Duterte said.

“I have heard the call of different groups from the medical community for a two-week enhanced community quarantine in Mega Manila,” Duterte said during a late-night briefing on Sunday that was attended by emergency officials and carried live by government television. “I fully understand why your health workers would like to ask for such a timeout period.

“We are doing everything possible to alleviate the situation, to assist our health care workers and enhance our health care system,” he said, emphasizing that advanced countries, including the United States, faced similar concerns.

