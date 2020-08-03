Three new COVID-19 infections reported on Monday in state quarantine

Three new COVID-19 infections reported on Monday in state quarantine1 min read
Thailand recorded three new COVID-19 cases today, all Thais returning from abroad and currently in state quarantine.
According to the CCSA, two new cases are a 26-year old Thai woman and a 43-year old Thai man arriving from the United Arab Emirates on July 29th who entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province. Both asymptomatic, they tested positive for COVID-19 on August 1st.
