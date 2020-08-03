August 3, 2020

Landslides in Nan, Man Missing in Phitsanulok

Landslide in Doi Pui, Chiang Mai

Landslide in Doi Pui, Chiang Mai province. Photo: Gary Cycles 8 / flickr.


NAN, Aug 3 (TNA) — Storm Sinlaku caused heavy rain in many areas, flash floods and landslides in Nan province and a fisherman missing in Phitsanulok province.

In Nan province, the level of the Nan River was rising. Runoffs happened in Moo 4 village of Muang Jang sub-district in Phu Phiang district. Soldiers helped victims move their belongings to higher grounds. Four houses were damaged. Landslides were reported at several locations near valleys and mountains. Roads were blocked including Bo Klua-Chalerm Phrakiat Road.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

