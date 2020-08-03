Landslides in Nan, Man Missing in Phitsanulok





NAN, Aug 3 (TNA) — Storm Sinlaku caused heavy rain in many areas, flash floods and landslides in Nan province and a fisherman missing in Phitsanulok province.

In Nan province, the level of the Nan River was rising. Runoffs happened in Moo 4 village of Muang Jang sub-district in Phu Phiang district. Soldiers helped victims move their belongings to higher grounds. Four houses were damaged. Landslides were reported at several locations near valleys and mountains. Roads were blocked including Bo Klua-Chalerm Phrakiat Road.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



