Chiang Mai and Loei provinces took a pounding from storm Sinlaku as it moved into Thailand, with heavy rain and flash-flood warnings still in force until at least Tuesday.

The Kuang River overflowed its banks and flooded the municipality in San Sai district of Chiang Mai overnight. Residents escaped flash floods by moving to high ground.

