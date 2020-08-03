August 3, 2020

Thailand News

Nong Khai province braces for potential flood

32 mins ago TN
Nong Khai city and the Mekong River

Nong Khai city and the Mekong River. Photo: ธนากร ผาจวง.


NONG KHAI (NNT) – Nong Khai province is another critical area where the water level of the Mekong river suddenly increased 30 centimeters in a single day, and is expected to continue rising by another 50 centimeters due to heavy rains in Thailand and Laos. The province is now preparing for a large volume of water from Loei province, expected to reach Nong Khai in 18-20 hours.

The Mekong River level in Nong Khai has rapidly risen again, with the water level recorded today at 3.44 meters by the province’s hydrology station, which is 29 centimeters higher than yesterday.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

