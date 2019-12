NAKHON PHANOM, Dec 2 (TNA) – The water levels of the Mekong River have fallen to a critical level, posing threats to people’s livelihoods, farming activities and tour boat operations.

The Mekong water level in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom has dropped to one of the lowest on record and fell at the fastest pace in 50 years.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts