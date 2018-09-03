Nakhon Phanom flooded after heavy rain

NAKHON PHANOM, 2nd September 2018 (NNT) – Heavy rain caused flooding in That Phanom district of the northeastern province.
Many roads in That Phanom district municipality are now about 30 centimeters under flood water, causing a problem of heavy traffic congestion.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand
