The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom
Isan

Nakhon Phanom flooded after heavy rain

By TN / September 3, 2018

NAKHON PHANOM, 2nd September 2018 (NNT) – Heavy rain caused flooding in That Phanom district of the northeastern province.

Many roads in That Phanom district municipality are now about 30 centimeters under flood water, causing a problem of heavy traffic congestion.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand

