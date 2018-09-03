New Work Permit rules confirmed by Phuket Employment Office Chief





The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, Kattiya Pandech, has confirmed to The Phuket News this week that new provisions issued by Royal Decree in March are in effect, allowing foreigners with work permits to legally work in any field, anywhere in the country, for any employer as long as the work being done in not on the list of occupations prohibited to foreigners.

This means that foreigners who have been issued work permits are no longer restricted to performing only the type of work listed in the work permit, or at the exact location listed in the work permit, or for the employer listed in the work permit, or even in accordance with the conditions listed in the work permit, Mr Kattiya told The Phuket News.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

