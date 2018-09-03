Nong Khai contending with flooding after rise in Mekong River





NONG KHAI, 3 September 2018 (NNT) – A rise in water levels in the Mekong River and rains forecast for this week have put many areas on alert, with Nong Khai province already seeing flooding of between 50 and 60 centimeters in riverside areas and farms.

The Mekong River is recorded to be rising at a rate of approximately four centimeters per hour and has already overflowed along its tributaries.

