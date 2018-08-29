Five districts in Nong Khai heavily flooded





Five districts of the northeastern border province of Nong Khai have been heavily flooded by overflows from tributaries of the Mekong River, local authorities reported this morning.

The five districts are Sang Khom, Tha Bo, Muang, Phon Phisai and Rattanawapi.

By Thai PBS

