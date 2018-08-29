Mekong River in Nai Mueang, Nong Khai
Isan

Five districts in Nong Khai heavily flooded

By TN / August 29, 2018

Five districts of the northeastern border province of Nong Khai have been heavily flooded by overflows from tributaries of the Mekong River, local authorities reported this morning.

The five districts are Sang Khom, Tha Bo, Muang, Phon Phisai and Rattanawapi.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close