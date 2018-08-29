High rise buildings in Bangkok
Bangkok

Woman killed in fall from Bangkok condo

By TN / August 29, 2018

A woman was killed after apparently being pushed from the seventh floor of a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district on Tuesday night.

After being alerted of the incident at 10.30pm, police arrested the “drunk” tenant of the room on the seventh floor of building six at Phatthara Condo complex on soi Ekkachai 83/1.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

