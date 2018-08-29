Woman killed in fall from Bangkok condo





A woman was killed after apparently being pushed from the seventh floor of a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district on Tuesday night.

After being alerted of the incident at 10.30pm, police arrested the “drunk” tenant of the room on the seventh floor of building six at Phatthara Condo complex on soi Ekkachai 83/1.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article