DSI summons Akara gold mining firm to acknowledge encroachment charges

Akara gold mining company was today summoned by the Department of Special Investigation to acknowledge charges of illegal encroachment of forest land and highway land in two districts of the northern provinces of Phetchabun and Phichit.
DSI deputy spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilum said today that representatives of Australian-controlled Akara Resources Company were invited to the DSI to acknowledge the encroachment charges in violation of the Forest Act and the Highways Act.
Full story: thaipbs.or.th
By Thai PBS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Germany: Several injured in anti-migrant protest condemning murder in Chemnitz
-
Police crack down on gang selling drugs online
-
Actress ‘Amy’ gets off lightly on drug charge, boyfriend jailed
-
Anti-dengue fever Line account launched to help people stay safe
-
Hizb ut-Tahrir Urges Swedish Muslims Not to Vote