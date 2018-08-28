DSI summons Akara gold mining firm to acknowledge encroachment charges





Akara gold mining company was today summoned by the Department of Special Investigation to acknowledge charges of illegal encroachment of forest land and highway land in two districts of the northern provinces of Phetchabun and Phichit.

DSI deputy spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilum said today that representatives of Australian-controlled Akara Resources Company were invited to the DSI to acknowledge the encroachment charges in violation of the Forest Act and the Highways Act.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

