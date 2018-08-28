Logo of DSI, Department of Special Investigation
News

DSI summons Akara gold mining firm to acknowledge encroachment charges

By TN / August 28, 2018

Akara gold mining company was today summoned by the Department of Special Investigation to acknowledge charges of illegal encroachment of forest land and highway land in two districts of the northern provinces of Phetchabun and Phichit.

DSI deputy spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilum said today that representatives of Australian-controlled Akara Resources Company were invited to the DSI to acknowledge the encroachment charges in violation of the Forest Act and the Highways Act.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close