Logo of DSI, Department of Special Investigation
Phuket

DSI arrests American in Phuket over B235mn fraud scam

By TN / August 22, 2018

PHUKET: An American actor staying in Phuket as a tourist has been arrested in connection with a multinational scam operation based in Singapore that has allegedly defrauded Thai investors of B235 million.

The Department Special Investigation (DSI) announced late yesterday that American citizen D. M. K. was taken into custody in Phuket by Phuket Immigration and DSI officers on Monday (Aug 20).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close