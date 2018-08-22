American arrested for stabbing Thai wife in Pattaya





Police arrested an American man at a Pattaya condominium early on Wednesday after he allegedly beat and stabbed his Thai wife, severely injuring her.

The Pattaya police station was alerted at 5.30am that an assaulted Thai woman was in need of help and waiting at the police booth on a road along the Jomtien Beach in Tambon Nong Plue in Bang Lamong district of Chon Buri.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article