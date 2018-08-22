American arrested for stabbing Thai wife in Pattaya

Police arrested an American man at a Pattaya condominium early on Wednesday after he allegedly beat and stabbed his Thai wife, severely injuring her.
The Pattaya police station was alerted at 5.30am that an assaulted Thai woman was in need of help and waiting at the police booth on a road along the Jomtien Beach in Tambon Nong Plue in Bang Lamong district of Chon Buri.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
