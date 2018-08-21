Suthep posing with a young girl during the Bangkok protests
News

Suthep pleads his case with the NACC

By TN / August 21, 2018

Ex-protest leader and former deputy premier Suthep Thaugsuban insisted Monday he was innocent of graft in a 5.8-billion-baht project to construct police flats and police stations in 2009.

The former leader of the defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee gave a statement to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) defending his actions in the construction projects.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close