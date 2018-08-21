Suthep pleads his case with the NACC





Ex-protest leader and former deputy premier Suthep Thaugsuban insisted Monday he was innocent of graft in a 5.8-billion-baht project to construct police flats and police stations in 2009.

The former leader of the defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee gave a statement to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) defending his actions in the construction projects.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article