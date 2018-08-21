Kasetsart University in Thailand
News

Teachers to teach only — not doing any more general work

By TN / August 21, 2018

Starting on October 1, teachers of public schools will not be required to do general affairs work so they can focus on teaching, said Education Minister Thirakiat Charoensatthasilp at the mobile cabinet meeting in Chumphon province on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by directors of regional and provincial educational offices.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

